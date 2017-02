TULSA -- Police are looking for two suspects accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint Monday night.

Police said this happened at the Dollar General near 11th and Highway 169 around 9:45 p.m.

The victim said she was walking to her car in the parking lot when the men approached her. They demanded her vehicle, purse and cell phone. She handed over the items and the suspects drove off.

A few minutes later an officer was driving by a nearby apartment complex and discovered the car in the parking lot.

The victim received her car back, but the purse and phone were not recovered.

