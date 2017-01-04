Woman arrested, man on the run after chase through Catoosa on I-44 in stolen vehicle

CATOOSA, Okla. -- Police arrested a woman and a man is on the run after a chase starting at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Wednesday morning.

Catoosa officers said they ran the tag on a red SUV and the vehicle was reported stolen.

Officers said they tried to pull over the SUV but the driver sped off. The driver went onto Highway 412 and eventually onto Interstate 44.

They chased the vehicle near the Verdigris exit where the suspect went off the road. The driver hit a ravine, nearly flipped, hit a guard rail and a fence before crashing.

Officers say a man and woman ran from the vehicle. The woman was arrested. Broken Arrow Police K9 and Tulsa Police helicopter helped search for the man for about two hours but they were unsuccessful.

The woman says she does not know the man and it's unclear who was driving the stolen vehicle.

The woman was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle.

