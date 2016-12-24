Woman arrested for child endangerment; 3 abandoned children

BROKEN ARROW - Store officials at Bass N Pro off the Broken Arrow Expressway called authorities after they found three young children unsupervised for about two hours on Thursday. A woman was arrested for child endangerment shortly thereafter.

Three children were abandoned in the Bass Pro Shop store for about two hours, according to a BAPD report and eventually the woman who was their guardian was found through use of store video.

The three kids were ages 7, 6 and 6 and could not tell police who their parents were, nor where they lived.

When Hailey Daniels, 24, was found, police say she had bloodshot eyes, thick slurred speech and did not seem to understand the severity of the situation. She said she was watching her God children and took them to see Santa.

The children said Daniels almost fell asleep, driving on the way to the store. Police say Daniels was only able to name the mother by first name and no other info about her. Daniels was taken into custody and was booked into the Broken Arrow Jail and was to be transported to the Tulsa County Jail at a later date. The Department of Human Services took custody of the children.

