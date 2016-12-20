Woman allegedly admits to crimes on Collinsville Police Department Facebook page

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. -- Police in Collinsville say a woman allegedly admitted to her crimes during a rant on the department's Facebook page.

Police say Jessica Loveless was arrested Thursday on complaints of driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

After the department posted Loveless's mug shot on its Facebook page, Loveless allegedly commented on the post, admitting to her crimes.

Read Loveless's comment below.

"This is so messed up, every single one of those charges are going to be dropped. Those dirty, lazy, have nothing better to do then (sic) charge ME with a joint roach even though if I lived in a different state because I have epilepsy, I wouldn't have gotten in trouble."

The department later posted the following statement.

"The Collinsville Police Department highly supports our citizens right to free speech. If anyone else would like to exercise their rights by coming on our Facebook page and admitting to the very crimes they were charged with, then please feel free to do so."

