TULSA -- Police arrested a key witness in a murder case Sunday morning after they said he failed to appear to give his testimony.

Police said Levi Dunkin was wanted as a witness ina double murder case in November 2016 at the Holiday Motel.

Police said James Mahdavi is the suspect in the killings.

Dunkin was arrested on warrants and possession of marijuana.

