CATOOSA -- The eastbound lanes of Will Rogers Turnpike near Verdigris are back open Monday after a seven-vehicle crash.

The closure was near mile marker 246.

The roadway was closed for about an hour and a half.

There is no word on possible injuries in the crash.

