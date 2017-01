You may have heard us mention a Red Flag Warning, but what does it really mean?

The warning means that an increase in fire danger will be present across a certain area and that outdoor burning is highly discouraged during the warning time window.

WEATHER LINKS | LIVE RADAR | 7-DAY FORECAST | ALERTS | CURRENT CONDITIONS

Three conditions are considered before a Red Flag Warning is issued.

Gusty winds

Low humidity

Dry fuels or vegetation to be in place

Initially, a Fire Weather Watch might be issued by the National Weather Service if conditions are looking favorable for rapid fire spread. If the criteria is met or weather conditions are meeting the criteria at the present time, the Fire Weather Watch will be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

RELATED: What you need to do before, during and after a wildfire

It's always a good reminder to make sure you don't have any extra dry fuels present around your home or property that could catch fire.

--------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: