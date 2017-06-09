West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Tulsa County, confirms Tulsa County Health Department

TULSA -- The Tulsa Health Department has confirmed that a sample of mosquitoes from a trap in Tulsa has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The department says, at this time, there are no confirmed cases in humans in Tulsa County.

July through October are typically the highest risk months for exposure to the virus in Oklahoma.

“Our mosquito surveillance program is vigilant in testing for West Nile virus,” said Bernard Dindy, Tulsa Health Department environmental health services program manager. “But more importantly, we work proactively to control the mosquito population by larviciding to kill the eggs before they become adults. We routinely test 50-60 pools weekly, and once a positive sample is identified we are aggressive in implementing mosquito control methods in the area and informing the public so they can protect themselves.”

Below is a list of tips to help prevent mosquito bites:

Prevent items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots, and tires from holding standing water so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. (Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.)

Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Empty your pet’s outdoor water bowl and refill daily.

Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly to ensure they are not clogged.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: