Water gushes from Tulsa road near Apache Street and Yale Avenue Tuesday morning

TULSA -- Water continues to gush from the street near Apache Street and Yale Avenue.

Shortly after the water began spewing from the road, a Tulsa City crew showed up to shut off the water.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the water to spew out of the road.

2 Works for You has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

