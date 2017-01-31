WATCH: Tulsa community leaders to hold press conference on President Trump's travel ban

TULSA -- Tulsa community leaders are set to respond to President Trump's executive order on immigration.

The press conference will be held at the Islamic Society of Tulsa and is set to begin at noon.

Watch live streaming video in the player below. Video may take a moment to load.

