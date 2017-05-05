Community leaders hold press conference days before Betty Shelby trial set to begin

Fair
HI: 73°
LO: 52°
Community leaders held a press conference Friday, just days before the start of the Betty Shelby trial.
Community leaders held a press conference just days before the start of the Betty Shelby trial.
The press conference took place at the Morning Star Baptist Church.
SPECIAL SECTION: Latest on Terence Crutcher Officer-Involved Shooting
The press conference comes just days after the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police filed a complaint against District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler regarding charges filed against Betty Shelby.
Tulsa FOP alleges in the complaint that D.A. Kunzweiler was forced to file a manslaughter charge against Shelby due to both political and public pressure.
RELATED: Tulsa FOP holds press conference on charges filed against Betty Shelby
The community leaders who held the press conference Friday said they believe the charges were justified, and went on to defend D.A. Kunzweiler's decision.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: