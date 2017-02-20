Warren Clinic Tower in south Tulsa is reopening Monday after a water line broke a week ago

TULSA, Okla. - TULSA -- After a week-long closure, Warren Clinic Tower located on 66th Street and Yale Avenue is scheduled to reopen on Monday at 8 a.m.

The hospital apologizes to its patients for the inconvenience during the temporary closure.

Last Monday, the clinic was evacuated when a water line broke. This caused patients to be rescheduled and moved to other Warren Clinic facilities and St. Francis hospital locations.

The hospital is contacting patients who have scheduled appointments this week to confirm the locations.

