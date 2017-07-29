Warrant issued for driver of lumber truck, charge of negligent homicide

TULSA - The Tulsa District Attorney's office has filed a warrant for the arrest of the driver of a lumber truck that lost part of its load last December in midtown Tulsa, leading to the death of another man.

The warrant for Harold Russell Conn was handed down in Tulsa District Court Friday with a charge of negligent homicide attached.

Police say 53-year-old John Fisher died after he was struck by falling lumber from the truck.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:45 in the morning at 13th and Sheridan on Dec. 20, 2016.

Police say a Pixley Lumber Company truck was turning right when the load shifted and struck a pickup in an oncoming lane.

