MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- A warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly offered food in exchange for sex with several minors.

According to court documents, Cary Thomas Heron offered a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old food from sonic in exchange for sexual acts.

Heron is wanted for one count of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology and three counts of engaging in child prostitution.

The warrant for Heron’s arrest was issued Tuesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: