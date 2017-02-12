Warm temperatures usher in high turnout for Polar Plunge; event raises funds for Special Olympics

TULSA -- Several law enforcement officers took the plunge to benefit Oklahoma Special Olympics.

The Polar Plunge was hosted at Safari Joe's H2O water park. Law enforcement in the Tulsa-area participate in the event each year.

Several civic organizations also helped raise money to allow athletes to participate in activities with the Special Olympics at no cost.

Saturday's warmer than average temperatures ushered in a high turnout for the event.

Watch a Facebook Live from the event below:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: