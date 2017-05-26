Wagoner County Sheriff's Office makes guns, drug bust in Catoosa

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott and deputies confiscated guns and drugs and arrested one person in Catoosa on Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office served a warrant at 281st Street E. and 11th Street S. in a part of Catoosa that is in Wagoner County. During the search, Sheriff Elliott arrested Matthew Holt, 38, of Catoosa and the suspect was booked into Wagoner County Jail.

Among items taken as evidence during the search were a loaded firearm, a sawed-off shotgun with no serial number, several bags of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, glass pipes, items used to package illegal controlled dangerous substances and digital scales.

"I'm committed to stopping the use and flow of drugs into Wagoner County," Elliott said. "My deputies and investigators do an excellent job, and they will continue to work diligently every day."

