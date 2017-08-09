Voters select nominees for vacant state House, Senate seats

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The field is set for special general elections in the fall for a vacant House seat in the Tulsa area and an open state Senate seat in south Oklahoma City.

Unofficial results on Tuesday show voters picked Republican Ross Ford and Democrat Chris VanLandingham as their parties' nominees for the House District 76 seat that includes parts of south Tulsa and Broken Arrow. The seat was left vacant in April following the unexpected death of Republican state Rep. David Brumbaugh, whose wife Shelley Brumbaugh finished second in the GOP primary.

And in the Oklahoma City area, Paul Rosino fended off six other Republican candidates to capture the GOP nomination in the race for the Senate District 45 seat. He will face Democrat Steven Vincent, who defeated Noah S. Ynclan for that party's nomination. Those candidates are all vying to replace former Republican state Sen. Kyle Loveless, who resigned before pleading guilty to felony campaign finance violations earlier this month. The district stretches across portions of Oklahoma City, Mustang and Valley Brook.

Tuesday's primaries were winner-take-all elections, so there are no runoffs before the special general election on Nov. 14.

