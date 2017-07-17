Volunteers sought to desegregate Logan County cemetery where veterans are buried

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. -- An Oklahoma City organization is seeking volunteers to help desegregate and clean up a cemetery in Logan County where veterans are buried.

On Saturday, the group "Honoring America's Warriors" will be hosting the cleanup project at Evansville Cemetery in Logan County.

The group said the cemetery has been segregated since 1889, and veterans are buried on both sides of a fence that separates the sides.

The group will work to clear brush, remove weeds, mow and trim trees at the cemetery. The group will provide food and water to volunteers who help.

For more information, email info@honoringamericaswarriors.org or call 405-948-HERO.

See the full social media post from Honoring America's Warriors below:

