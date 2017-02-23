Vinita Police searching for missing, endangered children

VINITA, Okla. -- Vinita Police are searching for two children they say went missing from school Wednesday afternoon.

9-year-old David Pacheco and 4-year-old Ethan Pacheco went missing around noon Wednesday afternoon. David is described as wearing a multi-colored graphic T-shirt and blue jeans. Police say David has a proven medical or physical disability.

No description of Ethan was given.

Police say Diosa Pacheco, the mother of both boys, took them from their schools in Vinita and may be heading to Tulsa of Tahleguah. According to a court order, Diosa is only allowed to have supervised visitation with the children.

Police believe she is driving a 2003 tan Ford Windstar with Oklahoma license plate 318-JPR.

