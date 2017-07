TULSA -- Police are searching for several suspects who broke into a home and attacked the people inside.

Officers say the victims heard a knock on the door around 2 a.m. near East 21st Street and Highway 169.

When the victims opened the door, several suspects forced their way into the home.

The suspects pistol whipped the residents after forcing them to lay on the floor, according to police.

Police say the suspects fled on foot after taking several items from the home.

