Victim in critical condition after East Tulsa crash

Tulsa--

A man is in "very critical condition" after a wreck in East Tulsa.

Officers responded to the crash on East 46th Street near South Mingo around 2:15 AM Friday.

It's not fully clear what caused the accident, but dispatchers say the crash ejected the man from his vehicle.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: