Verdigris couple says electrical company fried appliances

VERDIGRIS, Okla. -- A Green Country couple plan to hold an electrical company accountable after they claim their appliances were fried after the company changed their electrical pole.

"Verdigris Valley showed up to install a new electric pole, and it was there sub-contractors that came, and when they hooked the pole back up, they didn't put the wires back together right," said resident Marcia Morgan said.

It sent a jolt of rage through Morgan.

"We lost everything," she said. "We lost the refrigerator, we lost the deep freeze, we lost the upright freezer and a TV and all the food inside."

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative sent the following statement:

"This is a dispute between our contractor's insurance carrier "AIG" and the homeowner. We do not insure our contractors as they are to provide proof of their own insurance."

"Who is responsible for that?" Morgan said. "Who is going to replace my fridge?"

A representative from AIG said they're "not liable for replacement costs of appliances" and they only "owe for the value of what you have."

"It was quite a bit less," Morgan said. "It has been a very bad nightmare."

The family said they will hire an attorney to dispute the insurance company's value of loss, which is $1,600 less than the family's value.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: