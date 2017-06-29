SAPULPA, Okla. -- Sapulpa Police are searching for the people responsible for vandalizing three downtown businesses.

At around 1:30 a.m. police responded to a call at Auto Zone on South Main Street near West Cleveland. The store’s alarm was going off. When officers arrived they found glass from the front door shattered across the sidewalk.

Sapulpa Police said they contacted the owner, took the necessary steps they needed to and left.

About an hour and a half later, they were called back out to the same strip center. The same thing happened at Subway and Little Caesar's Pizza.

Sapulpa Police said they did not see the shattered glass when they were out there the first time, meaning the vandals possibly came back after they left.

Nothing was stolen from any of the stores.

An employee from one of the targeted businesses said vandalism is especially bad because the people behind it do not get anything out of it.

Police said they did not have any suspects at the time but are collecting surveillance video to find out who is responsible.

