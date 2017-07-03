Vandals break out bus windows twice in one week at Claremore Christian School

CLAREMORE, Okla. -- A destructive act of vandalism caused hundreds of dollars of damage to a bus at Claremore Christian School weeks before the new school year is set to begin.

Jimye Sharp, a fourth grade teacher who also drives the bus during the school year, said she came to the school and saw two holes in the driver's side window last Wednesday. A couple of days later, the vandals returned and broke out another window near the back of the bus.

"I was trying to be in denial that someone would do that," Sharp said, "but when the second window was busted out, I became a little more aware that it was intentional."

A glass repairman came Monday to clean up the shattered glass and begin the repairs, which should cost the school about $500.

Mark Davis, the facility director, said he asked Claremore police to step up patrols in the area, which the department agreed to do. He suspects that teenagers may be the ones behind the vandalism.

"I'd just ask them to look at their values and understand that their actions cause hurt and destruction for others," Davis said.

Despite the damage, the school expects to have repairs done by the start of the school year on Aug. 7.

