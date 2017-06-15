Tyson Foods employee among those shot in Alexandria on Wednesday morning

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Tyson Foods employee Matt Mika was shot in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday morning at the scene of a Congressional baseball practice and was listed in critical condition. Tyson Foods' main plant is in Springdale, Ark.

Tyson Foods sent out this release on Mitka:

"We have confirmed that Matt Mika, director-government relations for our Washington, D.C. office, is among those who were shot this morning in Alexandria. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition following surgery. Matt has worked for Tyson Foods for more than six years and we’re deeply concerned about him and his family.



Matt was taking part in a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Although he wasn’t scheduled to play in the game, Matt is a former college baseball and football player and was helping coach the practice, as he has done in the past. Baseball is one of his great passions and he has always loved the Congressional team.



We appreciate the outpouring of support for Matt and please ask that you keep him, his family and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence in your thoughts and prayers."

