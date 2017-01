TULSA -- Two people were arrested after a foot chase police say began after they spotted a wanted felon Friday night.

Police say they spotted wanted felon Casey Potter, 27, driving on North Sheridan Road Friday night.

When police attempted to stop Potter, he and his passenger, Rita Horn, fled the scene and drove into a field on the 2400 block of North Yale Avenue where they fled on foot.

Police caught both suspects after a lengthy foot pursuit using K9 units and a helicopter.

Both Potter and Horn were arrested after being treated for dog bites at a hospital.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: