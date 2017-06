Tulsa, Okla--

Officers are investigating a double shooting in east Tulsa.

Police responded to the Addison Apartments near East Admiral and South Mingo around 9:30 PM Thursday.

They say four people were inside a car when the shooting happened, and that two people were hit by the bullets.

Homicide detectives say a young male died at the scene, and the other victim is in the hospital.

They believe both victims lived in the apartment complex.

Investigators are speaking with other residents at the apartment complex to piece the story together.

At this point, they're not saying much about a possible motive or any suspects.

