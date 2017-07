TULSA - The Tulsa Police Department and Homicide detectives have received tips on two men in connection with the shooting death of a teen last week, but have not been able to locate them.

TPD is looking for Eric Lopez and Jose Manuel in the shooting death of 18 year old Keely Birch who was found dead at the Addison Apartments in the 10000 block of E. Admiral on Thursday

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez or Manuel please call 911, Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477 or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org

More information as it comes in.

