TULSA -- Two people were arrested overnight after a pursuit that began in north Tulsa.

Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle near Sheridan and Pine.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not comply with their commands, leading to the pursuit of the vehicle, which ended near 4th and Yale after police used stop sticks.

Police said the driver and passenger ditched the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver was caught by a K-9 unit, and the juvenile passenger was also caught, police said.

The two people arrested were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

