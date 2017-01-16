Two flights from Tulsa International Airport to Dallas are canceled after winter weather

TULSA -- Two flights from Tulsa International Airport to Dallas, Texas are canceled due to winter weather moving across the country.

The two canceled flights were set to depart at 6:55 a.m. Monday. Another flight set to depart at 8:20 a.m. was delayed until noon.

The airlines said the cancelations were fallout from the winter weather over the weekend.

If you have flights today make sure to check the status before heading to the airport.

