Two arrested, released in connection with deadly Wagoner County mobile home fire

WAGONER COUNTY -- Two people were released from custody Monday after being arrested in connection with a deadly mobile home fire in Lake Crest.

Fire crews responded to the home on July 2, and after they extinguished the fire, two bodies were found inside.

A witness gave investigators information that led to the arrests on Friday of John Lampson, 31, of Chouteau, and Carlos Valdez, 18, in connection with the fire. They were arrested on counts of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

RELATED: Wagoner County Sheriff's Office investigating body found after fire

Lampson and Valdez were released from custody on Monday pending further investigation into the fire.

The bodies were taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

