Two arrested after meth, gun, cash found at Wagoner County home

WAGONER COUNTY -- Two people were arrested Thursday after Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputies served a search warrant on two homes in western Wagoner County.

Timothy Mullins, 37, and Dawn Olsen Charboneau, 43, were arrested after deputies said they found a significant amount of meth, a loaded firearm, cash, baggies and other items.

Deputies said the meth was packaged for sale.

The two were arrested on multiple drug and firearm counts.

“I'm proud of the tireless work my Deputies do to bring these sellers of poison to justice.” “It would be wise for drug dealers in Wagoner County to know, we are coming,” said Chris Elliott, Wagoner County Sheriff.

