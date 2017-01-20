Twelve north Tulsa precincts that voted for Clinton react to inauguration

TULSA, Okla. - Although Tulsa County predominantly voted for President Donald Trump, there were some precincts in north Tulsa who cast nearly 90 percent of their votes for Hillary Clinton.

Clinton won 12 of those precincts, and on Friday, many expressed their frustration with the new president.

The inauguration of the nation's 45th president was a historic day.

"I'm waiting for someone to tell me it's a joke," Phyllis Clayton, a north Tulsa resident who voted for Clinton said.

It is a day some in north Tulsa chose to ignore.

"I couldn't do it," Clayton said. "I tried to watch some of it. I just couldn't. I don't want to see his face. I don't want to hear his voice."

Eighty to 90 percent of voters in precincts 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, and 15 chose Clinton as their next president.

"She has people's interest at heart," Clayton said.

Some anti-Trump voters, are even refusing to call Donald Trump their president.

"A racist, sexist, what else is he? A bigot," Clayton said.

While others, although disappointed with the outcome, choose to accept it.

"I didn't vote for him, but he is our president," Clay Jones, Jr., a north Tulsa resident who voted for Clinton said.

Tanyail Wiley, another north Tulsa Clinton supporter said she accepts President Trump and that there is "nothing we can do to stop it now."

Now that it's official, Clinton voters are calling on Trump to keep the promises that got him elected.

"He promised America he was going to make it better," Willie Sells, a north Tulsa Clinton voter said. "I want to see him work on it. [He] promised labor, he was going to have some jobs, so I expect some jobs for young working people."

He also said Trump promised "blacks he'd be better than the democratic party," and Sells expects President Trump to start working on it.

Those who voted for Clinton said they casted their vote based on their children's futures in education, healthcare, and welfare. Now, they say they'll sit back and hope for the best.

