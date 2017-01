TULSA - Tulsa's Most Wanted this week is Markees Johnson, who is accused of first-degree murder among other charges.

The Tulsa Police Department and its Crime Stoppers Unit says Johnson is wanted for murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill.

Warrants have been issued for Johnson's arrest and according to the police release, Johnson will be held without bond when caught.

The Crime Prevention Network offers a cash reward to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of persons committing crimes. You may remain anonymous.

If you have information on Johnson's whereabouts or any other criminal, you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

