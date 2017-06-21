Tulsa's Golden Driller is an amusement park ride in France

TULSA -- A French amusement park has built a Golden Driller ride, an ode to the iconic Tulsa landmark.

"Dive into the the Golden age of the black gold rush and oil industry," says the amusement park's website about the ride, which is a free fall tower.

The Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners released the following proclamation about the ride at Fraispertuis City amusement park:

"WHEREAS, the Fraispertuis City Amusement Park and the Golden Driller each celebrated their 50th birthday in 2016; and

WHEREAS, the Fraispertuis City Amusement Park erected a replica of the Golden Driller as an amusement ride, a free fall tower with four different experiences including informative panels detailing facts pertaining to Tulsa’s Golden Driller, history of the black gold rush and Tulsa’s history; and

WHEREAS, the Golden Driller was dedicated to the men of the petroleum industry with the following inscription at the base of the statute: “The Golden Driller, a symbol of the International Petroleum Exposition, dedicated to the men of the petroleum industry who by their vision and daring have created from God’s abundance a better life for mankind.”; and

WHEREAS, Fraispertuis City Amusement Park is giving tribute to the “great men of the oil industry” by using the image of the Golden Driller in their new extreme ride; and

WHEREAS, Tulsa County’s Golden Driller was erected at Tulsa County Expo Square on April 8, 1966, and was donated to the Fairgrounds Trust Authority by Mid-Continent Supply Company; and

WHEREAS, the Golden Driller was designed by George S. “Grecco” Hondronastas (1893-1979), a Greek immigrant to Tulsa, who considered the landmark his greatest artistic accomplishment; and

WHEREAS, the Golden Driller is the 4th tallest free-standing statute at 76 feet in the U.S. and stands majestically next to an actual oil derrick; and

WHEREAS, in 1979, the Golden Driller was adopted by the Oklahoma Legislature as the state monument; and

WHEREAS, the Golden Driller has steadfastly gazed over the Tulsa area becoming one of Tulsa’s most recognized iconic landmarks; and

WHEREAS, Tulsa County and the Tulsa County Fairboard Trust Authority believes the use of the Golden Driller image will be beneficial to increased tourism for Tulsa, Fraispertuis City Amusement Park, and the Jeanmenil Vogses area; and

WHEREAS, the Tulsa Historical Society has generously researched and shared the history of the Golden Driller to the Fraispertuis City Amusement Park; and

WHEREAS, Commissioner Karen Keith, Tulsa Historical Society’s CEO Michelle Place and former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor will attend the dedication of this exciting ride and experience first-hand the thrill of the Giant Drop, the second highest drop tower in France.

NOW, THEREFORE, in recognition of the Fraispertuis City Amusement Park’s début of the Golden Driller Free Fall tower, the Board of County Commissioners of Tulsa County, Oklahoma, extends their congratulations to their vision and continued success.

ADOPTED this 19th day of June, 2017."

For more information about the ride, click here.

A YouTube video shows what it's like to ride on the Golden Driller:

