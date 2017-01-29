Tulsans march against North Dakota pipeline in 'We Stand As One' rally

TULSA -- Dozens of people attended the “We Stand Together As One” rally in Downtown Tulsa to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to continue the Dakota Access Pipeline and The Keystone XL Pipeline projects.



Protestors rallied peacefully, Saturday, holding signs and standing up for what they believe is right. Protestors said the pipeline causes harm to tribal treaties and water resources. Several speakers shared their experiences about visiting Standing Rock last year. One protestor said President Trump’s ruling is disappointing. She said now it’s more important than ever for people to understand the issue.



“Talking about it, posting it about on Facebook, finding someone who may not agree with you on it and saying hey, this is why I feel the way I do and I think if you look at it through this lens that I’m looking through it, you’ll be able to understand why we’re fighting for this,” said Protestor Olivia Ramirez.

The Army Corps Of Engineers decided to look at rerouting the Dakota Access Pipeline in December.

