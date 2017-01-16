Tulsans honor Martin Luther King Jr. with parade Monday in downtown Tulsa

12:01 PM, Jan 16, 2017

People across the country were celebrating Martin Luther King Junior Day and Tulsa residents held it's annual MLK Day Parade.

TULSA -- People across the country gathered Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

Tulsans took to the streets to walk in a parade in downtown Tulsa. According to officials, more than 10,000 people were expected to turn out.

The parade is hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society.

