Tulsans honor Martin Luther King Jr. with parade Monday in downtown Tulsa

TULSA -- People across the country gathered Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

Tulsans took to the streets to walk in a parade in downtown Tulsa. According to officials, more than 10,000 people were expected to turn out.

The parade is hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society.

For more information on the parade click here.

