Tulsa woman shot in the head

Tulsa, Okla--

A woman has critical injuries after being shot in the head early Thursday morning in North Tulsa.

Officers say they were nearby when they heard seven shots fired on East Young Place, near Booker T. Washington High School.

By the time they arrived on scene, a crowd had gathered in the apartment complex.

Officers called for backup to help disperse the onlookers so paramedics could help the victim.

Detectives questioned a few witnesses from the crowd to gather leads.

At this point, there's no information on any suspects or motive.

