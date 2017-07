TULSA - A woman was in Tulsa District Court on Friday and charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband.

Katesha Childers was also charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to court documents.

The shooting happened in east Tulsa on July 1 at 12807 E. 39th St. after an argument between Childers and Gregory Thomas, police say.

According to the police report, Thomas was shot once in the stomach in his neighbor's driveway and died shortly after being transported to St. Francis Hospital.

Childers took off from the scene but later returned and acted like she didn't know anything, according to TPD. Several witnesses disputed Childers' claims of innocence, officers say.

This was Tulsa's 46th homicide of 2017.

