Tulsa teen charged with first-degree rape, sodomy

TULSA - A Tulsa teen was charged with first-degree rape and sodomy Wednesday in connection with an incident from Dec. 17, 2016.

Clay Eugene Jin, 19, was charged in Tulsa District Court with the sexual assault charges after being arrested Jan. 5 and booked into jail.

According to the arrest report, a 17-year-old female who said she was a friend of Jin's, but was never in a relationship with the suspect, asked him for a ride to another friend's house. The victim told police that he instead drove her to his residence.

The victim said Jin told her to write on three pieces of paper specific phrases and hold them up in front of her while he took photos of her. When she refused, she told authorities that Gin then put his arm around her neck, bent her backwards and then began to choke her. She told police she screamed and he stopped, but when Gin threatened to choke her again, she complied with his demands. And that's when she said he forced her to have sex with him.

The victim told investigators that Gin also took photos of the crime as it was happening. She told authorities that she had cut her leg on a recliner at the suspect's residence.

On Jan. 5, police conducted a search warrant of Gin's residence and seized his iPhone and his computer. Investigators say they saw what appeared to be a blood smear on the chair in question in the suspect's bedroom. Forensic examinations are being done on all this evidence.

