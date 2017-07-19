Tulsa soccer club mourns loss of teammates; GoFundMe started for family

JENKS, Okla. -- A local soccer community is standing together after a horrific car crash killed one of its young players along with his mother and an 11-year-old boy.

Within less than 24-hours, more than $66,000 has been raised for the Van Horn family’s expenses on GoFundMe.

Troopers say 40-year-old Erin Van Horn died in Monday's crash along with her 10-year-old son Zachary and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman. Van Horn’s 13-year-old daughter Lauren remains in the hospital.

Two other teens were also injured in the crash. 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards and Isabella "Izzy" Kitterman remain in the hospital.

Another GoFundMe page has been set up for the Edwards and Kitterman Families by a close family friend. In 10 hours, it's raised more than $11,000.

Loved ones have been paying their respects at the soccer field where one of the victims played.

A soccer coach set up a memorial Tuesday where flowers and cleats now line a fence.

Some of the boys on the league grew up playing soccer with 10-year-old Zachary Van Horn and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman.

