Tulsa Public Schools Students Hold Bike Club Rally

TULSA -- Nearly 175 Tulsa Public School students spent their day on bicycles.

“Bike Club" is an after-school program for 9 TPS elementary schools (Cooper, Emerson, Eugene Field, Jackson, Kendall-Whittier, Lee, Remington, Robertson, Sequoyah).

Local cycling clubs partner with the schools and teach the kids how to ride and maintain their bikes.

The bikes are all donated and the cyclists donate their Tuesday afternoons to ride with the students.

Organizers said Tuesday's bike rally shows how important it is to have community partnerships at no cost to the school district.

“It’s kind of what has to happen to keep these things going along,” said Bike Club Volunteer Josh Gifford.

“It's not going to happen by itself, so we have to get out there and try to make a difference.” Said Gifford.

The students rode from Family and Children Services to the University of Tulsa.

“Feels good and it's fun. We just always have a great time. These kids are awesome," said Gifford.

The after-school program hopes to expand to 15 schools next year.

