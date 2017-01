TULSA -- More than 100 classes were canceled Friday due to snow and road conditions.

Bigger districts in Green Country including Tulsa, Union, Broken Arrow and Jenks announced their closures after snow fell overnight. Some districts north of Tulsa didn't close and this snow depth map shows the areas in Green Country where the white stuff fell and approximately how much.

