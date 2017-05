TULSA -- Police responded after a school bus was involved in a crash in north Tulsa Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Harvard and Admiral just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the bus was headed down Admiral when a car pulled out of the QuikTrip in front of the bus.

The bus then reportedly hit its brakes and turned to avoid hitting the car. The bus then went over the curb and struck a parked vehicle outside QuikTrip.

No one was transported to the hospital, according to police.

