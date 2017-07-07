Tulsa Police: Woman stabs child's father after he beats her

TULSA -- Police are investigating after a stabbing in north Tulsa Friday morning.

While responding to an auto theft call at the Comanche Apartments, police say they saw a man running from the scene leaving a trail of blood behind.

Officers later found and arrested the auto theft suspect. At the same apartment complex, police say a woman told police that her child’s father kicked in the back door and started beating her.

The woman says she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man. The victim and suspect are both being interviewed, according to police. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

