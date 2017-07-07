Tulsa Police: Woman stabs child's father after he beats her

7:33 AM, Jul 7, 2017
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- Police are investigating after a stabbing in north Tulsa Friday morning.

While responding to an auto theft call at the Comanche Apartments, police say they saw a man running from the scene leaving a trail of blood behind.

Officers later found and arrested the auto theft suspect. At the same apartment complex, police say a woman told police that her child’s father kicked in the back door and started beating her.

The woman says she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man. The victim and suspect are both being interviewed, according to police. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top