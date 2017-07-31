Tulsa police to enforce traffic light violations in August
1:53 PM, Jul 31, 2017
49 mins ago
Share Article
TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department's Riverside Traffic Unit will be focusing on traffic light violations during August.
The traffic light enforcement will take place in commercial retail corridors south of East 11th Street and west of South Sheridan Road, police said. Officers will be randomly monitoring intersections in the area.
A citation for a red light violation comes with a fine of $200, and a yellow light violation comes with a fine of $150. There will be no warnings issued, police said.
The effort is aimed at reducing the frequency of severe collisions in dangerous Tulsa intersections, police said.