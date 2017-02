TULSA -- Police are searching for several suspects after a triple stabbing in downtown Tulsa Sunday morning.

Police say around 10 a.m. they were called to Iron Gate on Cincinnati Avenue regarding a disturbance.

When they arrived, police discovered that three victims showed up asking for help after being stabbed.

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Police are now searching for two suspects believed to be involved in the stabbing.

