Tulsa Police: Suspect robs Dollar Tree, takes money from employees at gunpoint

7:46 AM, May 12, 2017

TULSA -- Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a dollar store Friday morning.

According to police, employees closed and left the Dollar Tree store near 21st Street and Sheridan. Before reaching the parking lot, the employees were approached by the suspect who pointed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect was able to get away with money inside the store’s bank deposit box as well as employees’ personal money.

It is unclear exactly how much money the suspect made off with.

