Tulsa Police: Suspect breaks into Tulsa business, knocks over shelf containing acid

TULSA -- Tulsa Fire Department Hazmat teams were called to a Tulsa business Thursday morning after a suspect allegedly broke in and spilled acid inside the store.

Police say around 5:30 a.m. they were called to a burglary at 34 North Owasso Avenue.

After arriving, police discovered that a suspect entered the building through a broken window and took unknown items.

It was later discovered that the suspect knocked over a shelf containing muriatic acid causing a spill.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: