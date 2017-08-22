Tulsa Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana during south Tulsa drug bust

TULSA -- A man was arrested in south Tulsa Tuesday after police found marijuana and drug proceeds inside several homes.

Police say Dustin Drake, 35, (pictured below) was arrested on several charges including drug trafficking, possession and receiving drug proceeds.

According to police, two residences on the 5800 block of Louisville Avenue were searched Tuesday.

While police were searching the homes, a FedEx package arrived that contained 10 pounds of marijuana.

In total, police seized 76 pounds of marijuana and $19,000 in drug proceeds. Drake is being held on $30,000 bond.

